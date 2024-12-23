HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a truck snarled traffic in Hollywood.

Hollywood and Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene of an overturned truck on Griffin Road and State Road 7 in Hollywood on Monday afternoon.

The crash left a light pole leaning over at the intersection.

Details of any injuries or what led up to the crash are unclear.

The eastbound lanes of Griffin Road are blocked. Drivers are urged to seek alternate route.

