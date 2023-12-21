DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck caught fire along Interstate 75 in Davie in the middle of rush hour, leading to the closure of two southbound lanes.

7Skyforce hovered above the blaze as Davie Fire Rescue units battled the flames, just before 5 p.m., Thursday.

Crews have been able to put out the flames. No injuries have been reported.

In addition to two southbound lanes, the southbound ramp from Royal Palm Beach Boulevard has also been closed. Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.