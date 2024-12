HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck burst into flames in Hollywood on Monday afternoon, according to firefighters.

The flames quickly spread to the home right next to it, leaving a charred mess along 25th Avenue and Thomas Street.

The blaze has since been dealt with.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.