MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a driver to the hospital after a tractor-trailer rolled over on an Interstate 75 exit ramp to Miramar Parkway, blocking the ramp and leading to multiple lane closures during rush hour.

Florida Highway Patrol, Road Ranger Service Patrol and Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the northbound lanes, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce captured the overturned tractor-trailer and the debris that it was carrying scattered on the side of the road against a guardrail.

Investigators said the driver was trapped inside the cab after it detached from the back end of the truck, but was able to get out with help from first responders.

Paramedics have transported the driver of the big rig to an area hospital in unknown condition.

In addition to debris from the tractor-trailer, crews mopped up between 60 and 70 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled on the ramp.

Two tow trucks and other service vehicles have arrived at the scene to help clear the ramp.

The ramp remained closed as of 6:30 p.m., causing considerable traffic backups.

Until the scene is cleared, westbound drivers have to take an eastbound exit, go several blocks east of the crash scene and make a U-turn to go over I-75 and continue heading west on Miramar Parkway.

It remains unclear when the ramp will reopen. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

