HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck traveling in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike struck the underside of the Sheridan Street overpass, which shut down traffic both ways for hours.

This happened near Sheridan Street and Northwest 90th Avenue, where crews worked to clean up debris, Tuesday afternoon.

The truck has since been removed from the crash site.

All lanes have since re

The eastbound lanes going over the Turnpike remained closed, late Tuesday night.

