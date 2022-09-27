HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck traveling in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike struck the underside of the Sheridan Street overpass, shutting down traffic.

The truck has since left the scene of the crash while crews continue to clean up debris, Tuesday afternoon.

This happened near Hollywood Boulevard/Pines Boulevard, and the on-ramp there is also closed.

The Sheridan Street overpass is also closed.

