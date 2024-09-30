FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was truck trouble in Fort Lauderdale when a tractor-trailer loaded with recycled products caught fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze at a facility on West Commercial Boulevard and Powerline Road, at around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Officials said the fire proved challenging to extinguish due to the nature of the recycled materials, but crews were able to knock down the flames in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

