(WSVN) - Tropical system Nicole left her mark on the coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday.

7News drone footage showed the destruction from above as wood planks were scattered and the pier was split in half.

Ej Wojtowicz captured the wild waves carrying driftwood from the pier blocks away. He and his two kids witnessed the storm as it was happening.

“The water was just exploding over that second fish house that you see out there, it was just one after the other, so I think, basically took the boards right off the concrete pilings,” Wojtowicz said.

The pier was already undergoing repairs. The pier sustained damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017 and much of the pier, from the middle to the end, had been closed to the public ever since.

People told 7News it’s been in bad shape.

“I’ve actually surfed under this pier, you know, I’ve seen these pylons for years and years just deteriorating,” Brian Kuszmer said.

Owner Spiro Marchelos however, said mother nature took her toll.

“It’s gonna be rebuilt and we’ll do it right,” Marchelos said. “We have city officials, and they’re all trying to help and make sure everything is alright and that’s it. We’re here to make everything work, and God Willing, we get everything will get done. It’s gonna take some time,”

Meanwhile, other piers suffered similar fates.

The surf damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier.

Railings were torn off by wicked waves and planks were also broken

Deerfield Beach Mayor Bill Ganz said engineers are looking at it now.

“We have some serious structural damage on it, we’re making evaluations on that now we’re going to shore up what we can with the pier, and make sure we have at least a portion of it opened relatively soon. But we are looking at several months,” Ganz said.

People checking out all the damage are hoping repairs are done quickly.

“It’s a little sad to see it down,” said Lauderdale-by-the-Sae resident Merrilee Evans.

How long it will take to repair those piers is not clear

Over in Pompano Beach, it was certainly a sight to see along the shore, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a massive 50-foot boat washed ashore Thursday morning just yards away from the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse.

Onlookers jumped for the chance to take photos, some even live streamed their experience on social media as they surveyed the aftermath of Nicole.

Locals who live here told 7News this is not the first time they’ve seen a boat come ashore.

“This boat is in my backyard, it’s never here,” said John Guliano who spotted the boat on the beach. “It washed up, I was looking at the numbers, it’s got current numbers, so people were saying it was abandoned, but it’s got an 03 registration, so it was current.”



“This is the third boat I’ve seen washed up here this year, the other two hit the reefs out here. This one I don’t know what happened,” said Steve Baeumel who spotted the boat on the beach. “I’ve seen a lot of hurricanes and the poor people up north of us, that’s all I have to say, in the Daytona area, it looks like they’re getting slammed pretty hard.”

The city of Pompano Beach told 7News that the owner of the massive vessel is in prison. Right now, officials are working to contact the owner so that they can remove the boat.

They will have to sign a waiver and then the city could tow it and likely scrap the vessel.

Broward County deputies have put up yellow caution tape around the boat.

No one was injured when the boat washed ashore.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.