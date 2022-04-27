PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school observed a somber day of remembrance.

Tropical Elementary School in Plantation on Wednesday held a memorial to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

Students played music and sang songs honoring the victims.

Students and fifth grade teachers created and painted butterflies to remember the children who lost their lives in concentration camps.

“To have a part in it, that they know is gonna be a permanent memorial on the school, and when they come back to visit the school in years to come, they’re gonna come back and they’re gonna visit their butterfly,” said fifth grade teacher Adina Baseman Sharpstein.

Each butterfly represents one of the 1.5 million children killed during the Holocaust.

