FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools named their top teacher of the year.

The honor went to pre-K teacher Haley Shurack of Tropical Elementary School in Plantation.

Shurack works with children who are deaf and hard of hearing.

During the ceremony, held Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the winner said that building trusting and positive relationships with her students and their families is a key component of effective instruction.

“Thank you to my amazing, beautiful students and their families for inspiring me every day and for trusting me each day,” she said. “It’s been one of the greatest joys of of my life to watch my students I teach learn and grow. Thank you.”

Shurack has spent the past three and a half years with BCPS.

The Teacher of the Year Caliber Award recognizes instructors for their dedication to their students and schools.

Shurack was also awarded $2,500.

