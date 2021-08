FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

The shots were fired on the southbound lanes near Davie Boulevard at around 2:15 a.m., Wednesday.

Cameras captured bullets that had pierced a car with two men inside.

No injuries were reported.

