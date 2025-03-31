FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of the eastbound ramp from 595 to Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale were briefly shut down Monday morning as Florida Highway Patrol troopers attempted to capture a loose four-legged friend.

7Skyforce hovered above as the dog turned the highway into its playground, giving troopers and bystanders a run for their money any time they’d get close enough to catching it.

After a few minutes, the troopers were able to coax, what appeared to be a Pit Bull, into the back of a cruiser.

The dog appeared to be uninjured. No word yet on how it got loose.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.