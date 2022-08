SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash happened on a South Florida Highway.

A driver fell asleep and smashed into a marked Florida Highway Patrol car.

It happened northbound on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

The trooper was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

That other driver was issued a citation.

