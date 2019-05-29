Trooper returns home after being involved in hit-and-run crash

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper has been released from the hospital after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Broward.

Trooper Arsenio Caballero sustained a broken wrist and several cuts to his head after a driver struck him on the Florida Turnpike near the southbound exit ramp to Hollywood Boulevard, Saturday.

FHP said they located the abandoned vehicle that struck Caballero.

An investigation into the crash continues.

