DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was hurt after he encountered some trouble during a traffic stop in Davie.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on SR-84 westbound, just before SW 136th Avenue when the trooper conducted a traffic stop on a driver who failed to stay in their lane.

Once the vehicle stopped, four men got out and bailed on the traffic stop.

The trooper was able to catch one of the subjects after a foot chase, but the man resisted and the trooper suffered minor scrapes.

The subject also suffered minor scrapes and was taken to HCA Medical for a checkup.

Officials said the subject will be turned over to Border Patrol after charges are presented.

The other three men were able to get away.

