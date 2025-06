OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash caused traffic delays during rush hour Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said one of their troopers was involved in a five car pileup near I-95 and Commercial Boulevard.

The cruiser sustained front and rear damage.

The trooper and four other drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.