FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial is set to continue on Monday for three men accused of taking part in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion.

Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, and Michael Boatwright are facing charges.

A fourth man, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty in August and is set to testify against the other three.

The trial began on Tuesday when a friend of the rapper, Leonard Kerr, described the shooting from his perspective.

Officials said the trial may last two months.

