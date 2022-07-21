FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Witnesses took to the stand in court against a former deputy’s tough take-down.

Day two of former Broward Sheriff’s Officer deputy Christopher Krickovich’s trial was underway with the state first calling a fellow student, Blaine Lemelle, Thursday afternoon.

Lemelle was at the Tamarac town square McDonald’s moments before Krickovich was seen apparently slamming, a then freshmen Delucca Rolle’s, head to the ground.

Body-worn camera video that was played in court showed large crowds of students outside the McDonald’s where the incident happened.

The state also called Jeff Noble to give his expert opinion of Krickovich’s use of force.

“Well generally we don’t grab peoples head, we’ll grab the upper shoulders and pin you to the ground,” said Noble. “Why above the shoulder? Because we want to hold them to the ground, but you don’t want to risk a head injury, that is a sensitive area.”

The incident attracted national concern after Krickovich and fellow BSO deputy Gregory LaCerra were seen pepper spraying Rolle. Krickovich then slammed Rolle’s head on the asphalt.

LaCerra’s case was dismissed after a Florida Appeals Court ruled he was standing his ground and acted in self-defense. That same Appeals Court rejected Krickovich’s use of the Stand Your Ground defense and said his actions went beyond what was necessary to subdue Rolle.

Krickovich is being charged with misdemeanor battery as well as falsifying records.