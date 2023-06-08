FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the trial for a former Parkland school resource officer enters its second day Thursday, more tough testimony was heard by a jury. Scot Peterson is accused of failing to protect students during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting.

Peterson is facing seven felony child neglect charges for not confronting the shooter during the massacre at the high school back in 2018.

During the second day of testimony, Coral Springs Police Sgt. Jeff Heinrich recounted Peterson’s lack of action when the shooting took place.

“I had no contact with him the entire day,” Heinrich said.

According to his attorney, Peterson wasn’t sure where the shots were coming from during that day. Heinrich pushed back on that claim when challenged.

“Isn’t it a fact, that in real time, when you’re hearing those shots, from where you described your position, you didn’t narrow it down and say, ‘Well this is only the place those shots could be,’ correct?” said an attorney.

“I would tell you that if I were in the same situation, that I was in that situation with a firearm, I would have gone to the area that I circled,” Heinrich said.

Seventeen people were killed in the shooting.

Last year, in the very same courtroom where Peterson’s trial is taking place, the gunman was sentenced to life in prison.

In total, Peterson faces 11 charges and if convicted, he faces prison too.

