FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time for trial for a former South Florida officer who is accused of getting too rough during an arrest.

The trial for Matthew Barbieri began Friday afternoon, which is not expected to be a long one.

Attorneys for both the state and the defense made their opening statements.

“The defendant yanks him to his feet, pulls him towards him, and strikes him in the face,” said a state prosecutor.

“Mr. Barbieri’s actions and use of force were completely justified. They were justified because Mr. Schachner Jr. was acting out of control, he was erratic, he was violent,” said the defense attorney.

Barbieri is being charged with misdemeanor battery for striking a handcuffed man back in August of 2019.

Before the arrest, police were called to the home by family members of Raymond Schachner, who was high on drugs.

Security cameras inside the home captured the rough arrest.

Schachner said the use of force was out of line.

“He grabbed me by my arm, and he didn’t slap me, the dude straight up took his fist, and you know, pounded me in the head a couple of times,” Schachner said.

Barbieri’s attorney said he was doing what was necessary under the circumstances.

Schachner is expected to testify at some point Friday, as well as Barbieri.

If Barbieri is convicted, he faces a year behind bars.