Trial begins for BSO deputy charged in connection to pepper-spraying of teen in Tamarac

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been accused of betraying the badge in connection to an incident that involved a fellow deputy pepper-spraying a teenager.

But Ralph Mackey, one of three deputies charged, isn’t accused of putting his hands on the juvenile.

Mackey wasn’t seen in the cellphone video that went viral after the incident occurred at a McDonald’s in Tamarac back in April, but he made an appearance in court Tuesday where he faces two charges of falsifying a police report and one count of conspiring to falsify a police report.

Deputies were responding to a fight that broke out in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant at the time, when two deputies pepper-sprayed a 15-year-old teenager and threw him onto the pavement.

Two of the deputies seen in the video face battery charges. Their trials will take place on a later date.

Prosecutors said Mackey didn’t tell the truth when he filed the police report about the incident.

