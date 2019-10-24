Trial against coach who sexually abused Coral Springs Middle student continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trial against a former custodian and assistant coach who allegedly sexually abused a then-Coral Springs Middle School student enters its second day at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

The teen’s mother is scheduled to take the stand Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said Robert Grant became a mentor to the teen when he was 15 years old, helping him with schoolwork and conditioning him for sports.

The teen, now 17, said the abuse began at the parking lot of a post office in the summer of 2017, when then 27-year-old Grant applied Tiger Balm to his groin area to treat a track injury and groped him.

The victim said Grant groped him at least 10 times.

In October 2017, the teen said Grant performed oral sex on him in the school gym.

Jim Lewis, Grant’s attorney, said the teen fabricated the sexual abuse allegations against the coach as a way of lashing out at his coach and mentor.

Grant denied a plea bargain that would allow him to serve 15 years in prison. He faces life behind bars if he’s convicted.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.