OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tri-Rail train crashed into a car in Oakland Park.

The incident happened near Prospect Road and Northwest Ninth Avenue, Monday morning.

A mother inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital while her two children with her in the car are expected to be OK.

Heavy delays were caused due to this unfortunate event, but lanes that were once blocked off have since reopened.

The car and the train have since been removed from the scene.

This occurrence is currently under investigation.

