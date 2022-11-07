OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Tri-Rail is back on track Monday afternoon after a major cleanup effort.

A Tri-Rail train crashed into a car in Oakland Park at around 8 a.m. near Prospect Road and Northwest Ninth Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered over the badly damaged car with its airbags deployed as Broward Deputies checked the inside.

A mother inside the vehicle, along with her two children, were all taken to the Broward General as a precaution. They are expected to be OK.

According to Tri-Rail officials, the rear of the car was still on the tracks when the train came through and pushed it off. Deputies filled the area on West Prospect Road and Northwest Ninth Avenue.

“One side was completely crushed in, the other side, by the looks of it, got launched and it hit something else because both side got damage,” said Adrian Perez, who works nearby.

Heavy delays were caused due to this unfortunate event, but lanes that were once blocked off have since reopened.

The car and the train have since been removed from the scene.

This occurrence is currently under investigation.

7News has been told that the two children are OK with minor injuries, while the mother who drove the car is facing some neck and back pain, but is expected to be OK as well.

