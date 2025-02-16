OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tri-Rail train collided with a tow truck in Oakland Park, officials said.

According to a Tri-Rail spokesperson, the crash took place at Commercial Boulevard and Northwest Ninth Avenue, at 12:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Tri-Rail officials said there were 105 passengers on board the northbound train, which sustained some structural damage. They were taken to the Cypress Creek Station, where they boarded the next northbound train.

The truck sustained front-end damage. It was later towed from the scene.

No one was hurt.

