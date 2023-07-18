HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A home was left with a huge hole after a tree fell into it.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at 7440 Hope St., Tuesday.

According to residents in the area, the tree fell after it was struck by lightning.

7News camera captured the downed tree as it lay in the damaged home.

A beehive was in the tree, which caused several bees to escape into the home’s yard.

There were no injuries reported at the rented home, but parts of the tree broke through the roof.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.