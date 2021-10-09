FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities struck gold at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

U.S. Customs And Border Protection officers said a passenger tried to smuggle gold disguised as bracelets, keychains and belt buckles on Tuesday.

Investigators said the gold was painted black so it wouldn’t be detected by X-ray machines.

Officials said the gold is worth about $170,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.