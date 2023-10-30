FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A traveler was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after an altercation with a Spirit Airlines gate attendant on Friday, resulting in charges of assault.

The incident unfolded when the would-be traveler, identified as William Patterson, was seen in a confrontation with a Spirit Airlines gate attendant. An employee at the airport recorded the fight said that Patterson had arrived late at the gate and was subsequently denied boarding onto the plane.

Patterson’s actions during the altercation led to his arrest, and he is now facing charges of assault. He has since posted bail and been released.

