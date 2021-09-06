FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A train hit a car that became stuck in the tracks in Fort Lauderdale.

The collision happened near North Flagler Drive and Northeast Third Avenue, at around 11 p.m., Sunday.

Witnesses said the driver was turning onto the railroad tracks when his vehicle became stuck.

The man was able to get out before the train hit the car.

He was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.