POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner is reeling hours after thieves broke in and took off with a trailer filled with thousands of dollars in tools and lighting equipment.

Surveillance video captured the trailer stolen as it was pulled away with a pickup truck from the parking lot of Trimlight South Florida in Pompano Beach, located in the area of Powerline and Sample roads, early Wednesday morning.

Jamie Oristano, who owns the lighting company, said this was a high-priced steal, with about $15,000 worth of equipment inside the trailer.

It is also a concern for the business owner, as the trailer is now in the wrong hands.

“I think people are you know just, trying to, you know, make money however they can, even though there are so many jobs available now,” said Oristano.

But someone clearly preferred stealing.

Trimlight South Florida sells and installs colorful accent lights for homes, and in its parking lot, someone cut open a lock, pulled the trunk with a pickup trailer and left.

“They hooked it up. It took him probably about, I would say 10 minutes or so, maybe 10-15 minutes, and then they drove out of here,” said Oristano, “and what was strange is that instead of them driving out without having the lights on, you know, they plugged in the lights, so you can see the trailer lights and everything on as they left.”

In addition to the lights and tools, at least six expensive ladders were also stolen.

“They really can’t do — I mean, unless they know what they’re doing — they really can’t do much with the stuff,” said Oristano. “We have so many little different specialized tools for this type of business that it’s just gonna take a long time to get everything back.”

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.