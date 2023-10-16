HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A trailer fire was safely extinguished in Hallandale Beach that displaced one family, Sunday night.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the call near the 800 block of Southwest First Street. According to officials, the fire was contained and did not cause any damage to the neighboring trailers.

When the flames were extinguished, fire officials did not find anyone injured as a result of the blaze.

Local authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire to prevent any future incidents in the area.

