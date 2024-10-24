FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 17th Street Bridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale is malfunctioning, leading to traffic diversions as repairs are being made.

7Skyforce hovered above the area at around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, where the bridge was seen in an upright position as well as Fort Lauderdale Police officers blocking off eastbound traffic at Eisenhower Boulevard and 17th Street.

Motorists traveling eastbound and westbound are advised to use East Las Olas Boulevard as an alternate route.

It remains unclear when the bridge will be fixed.

