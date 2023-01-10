FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer that rolled over has caused a traffic block.

The incident happened on the westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard on Interstate 95, Tuesday afternoon.

The roadway is now closed.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as the tractor trailer laid on its side, blocking several lanes.

According to reports, the tractor trailer was making a right turn onto Broward Boulevard from the interstate when it rolled over.

Due to the rollover, a load of concrete bricks spilled over from the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor trailer was able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers coming westbound are expected to experience traffic delays.

Police have also closed the roadway on 15th Avenue.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes, which include going south on Davie Boulevard or north up to Sunrise to get around the area.

