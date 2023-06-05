(WSVN) - A tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp connecting I-595 westbound to I-95 southbound, leading to the closure of the ramp, Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in Dania Beach, and the ramp continues to remain closed as of 5:30 p.m.

Crews are on the scene clearing the roadway and moving the tractor pieces onto a tow truck ramp.

No injuries or fuel leaks resulting from the accident were reported.

