COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-wheeler flipped over in Coconut Creek, causing debris to spill and leading authorities to shut down a busy roadway.

7SkyForce captured the mess that was created when the tractor-trailer overturned, Thursday morning.

The truck was making a left-hand turn from Lyons Road to Wiles Road when it went onto its side at around 10:20 a.m., dumping all the debris it was carrying.

Tow trucks responded to the scene, and crews have begun to cleanup process.

Paramedics with Coconut Creek Fire Rescue checked out the driver, but there was no transport. No injuries were reported.

Coconut Creek Police officers closed the eastbound lanes at Wiles Road as of 1 p.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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