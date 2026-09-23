CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a tractor trailer has been hospitalized after their trailer overturned following a two vehicle crash on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department.

The northbound lanes of the expressway have since been blocked due to the tractor trailer obstructing the highway.

The driver of the tractor trailer was transported as a trauma alert, according to fire officials.

Fire crews also said that a fuel spill occurred as a result of the crash, but has since been secured.

The condition of the driver is unknown, as of late Tuesday evening.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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