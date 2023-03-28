WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - An overturned tractor-trailer on the intersection of the southbound lanes of US-27 and Interstate 75 has caused major traffic disruptions in the area.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning when the vehicle, which appeared to be heading eastbound to go south on US-27, lost control and overturned due to a load shift.

Weston Fire Rescue responded to the scene and treated two people in the cab of the semi-truck. Meanwhile, the local police department called for a HAZMAT crew to help contain the contents of the vehicle.

The nature of the materials contained inside the truck is unknown and authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

7SkyForce showed the traffic from above on southbound US-27 at a standstill. Authorities have closed the roadway to facilitate cleanup efforts.

For those traveling south on US-27, the roadway is closed, and all traffic is being diverted to eastbound I-75. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

