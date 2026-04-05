SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer overturned in Sunrise, shutting down a lane of traffic as crews attempted to remove the vehicle, according to officials from the Sunrise Police department.

The accident shut down the exit ramp from the Sawgrass expressway to West Sunrise Boulevard.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The truck ended up in a water retention area, which caused the lane closure as crews worked to remove it.

Delays are expected in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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