HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer hit a power line behind a building in Hollywood.

The incident occurred in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and North 29th Avenue, Monday.

No injuries were reported.

The incident didn’t impact traffic because it happened in an alleyway.

