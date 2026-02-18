POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer ended up stuck in a ditch after a hit-and-run along Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi-truck’s driver was run off the highway near Copans Road by a driver in a Kia sedan, Wednesday morning.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

FHP said this hit-and-run remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

