WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer in Broward County has blocked all lanes on Interstate 75 South beyond the toll plaza.

The eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley, also known as I-75, are shut down between the toll plaza and U.S. 27 due to the accident.

Drivers in the area should expect heavy congestion. Traffic is moving slowly on the right shoulder but barely getting by.

Live video shows traffic at a standstill as crews work to clear the scene.

