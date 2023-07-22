SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the Florida Turnpike in Sunrise involving a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and ended up in the swale off the highway, near Interstate 595, Friday afternoon.

The crashed caused a slowdown along the northbound lanes just south of Sunrise Boulevard.

One the right lane was shut down as crews worked to remove the tractor-trailer.

No one was injured.

As of Friday night, there is no word as to what caused the driver to lose control.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.