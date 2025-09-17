WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews raced to extinguish an overnight fire in a Wilton Manors neighborhood.

The fire broke out near Northeast 11th Avenue and Wilton Drive.

Firefighters said they found flames in the attic space of the two story townhome and haze inside some units.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire while residents suspect lightning caused it.

No injuries reported.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.