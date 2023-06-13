DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Town of Davie is set to embark on a groundbreaking change as it introduces a four-day workweek starting Thursday, August 3, 2023. Under this new schedule, municipal offices will operate from Monday to Thursday, offering extended hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., while remaining closed on Fridays through Sundays, according to a news release.

The transition aims to provide enhanced service accessibility to members of the community by extending morning and evening hours. It is important to note that online services and electronic payments will remain available seven days a week through the town’s website at www.davie-fl.gov.

Numerous departments and services will participate in the new schedule, including:

The Office of the Mayor and Town Council

Administration Department

Budget and Finance Department

Building Division

Business Tax Receipts

Community Redevelopment Agency

Engineering Division

Human Resources

Information Technology

Office of the Town Attorney

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts (Administration Office)

Planning and Zoning Division

Town Clerk’s Office

Utilities Customer Service

Despite the changes, emergency services provided by the Town’s Fire Rescue and Police Departments will remain unaffected. In the event of an emergency, community members are reminded to dial 911. The Utilities Department will continue its operations with a 7-day workweek, ensuring uninterrupted service. Similarly, Parks and Recreation facilities, programming, and special events will maintain their regular operations.

Certain facilities will also retain their usual operating hours. The Pine Island Multipurpose Center, located at 3801 S. Pine Island Road, Davie, FL 33328, will continue to operate from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Fitness and Aquatic Center will adhere to its regular schedule, operating Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pool will be open Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Furthermore, town parks, playgrounds, and restrooms will maintain their normal operations, operating from 9 a.m. to sunset. However, some parks will have adjusted closing times, with Driftwood, Shenandoah, Waterford, and Waverly Park closing at 9 p.m., and Pine Island Park/Bamford Sports Complex closing at 10 p.m.

While limited after-hours customer service will be available to address emergencies only, general inquiries and non-emergency services will be handled during regular business hours from Monday to Thursday.

