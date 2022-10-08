DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Davie left a tow truck driver dead and caused traffic backups.

Officials said the incident happened around 5 a.m., Saturday.

According to a police report, four vehicles were involved in the collision.

Investigators said the driver of a red truck headed north on the outside lanes of State Road 91 when he eventually veered off onto the right shoulder of the highway.

A blue Chevrolet Colorado was stopped on the shoulder due to car issues. The tow truck driver was assisting the driver of the Chevrolet while another vehicle, owned by a family member of the driver who initially stopped, was parked in front of the two cars.

The red truck crashed into the tow truck, which created a domino effect as each lined-up car pushed into one another.

As a result, the tow truck driver was injured and transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, and investigators continue to work on the criminal investigation.

This led to several northbound lane closures of the Florida Turnpike. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.