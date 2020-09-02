Tortuga Music Festival cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another South Florida festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19: the Tortuga Music Festival.

Attendees have been given two options moving forward.

Fans can either keep their passes for this year and use them for next year’s festival, now scheduled for November of 2021, or they can request a refund.

Festival-goers have until Sept. 20 to make their decision.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.