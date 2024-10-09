As Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday, a tornado warning was issued for parts of western Broward County.

Traffic cameras captured a Tornado forming near the toll plaza of Alligator Alley as cars drove down the road.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado crossed Interstate 95 and is heading north with speeds reaching up to 25 mph.

The areas under the tornado warning include Southwest Ranches, Coral Springs and all western suburbs of Broward County.

Drivers are urged to leave the roadway as soon as possible.

A tornado watch was issued for Central Florida, which includes South Florida and the Florida Keys, until 9 p.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.