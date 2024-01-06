FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A funnel cloud in downtown Fort Lauderdale was recorded by multiple witnesses amid unconfirmed reports of a tornado touchdown.

Cellphone video recorded late Saturday afternoon captured the funnel cloud wreaking havoc near Las Olas Circle, as it appeared to jump over condominium buildings.

An apparent blast and flames could also be seen in the video clips.

Extended Broward tornado video. pic.twitter.com/kF1bSRuphn — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) January 6, 2024

The heart-stopping footage comes as a tornado warning for a section of Southeastern Broward County was allowed to expire.

The warning extended south of the downtown Fort Lauderdale area, near Port Everglades, and it remained in effect until 6 p.m.

Officials urged people to seek shelter in a sturdy building.

