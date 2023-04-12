(WSVN) - A tornado warning that was issued for parts of eastern Broward County has been allowed to expire.

The warning was in place until 4 p.m., Wednesday, and the areas of concern included the beaches all the way through A1A, U.S. 1, Interstate 95, State Road 848 Hollywood and Dania Beach.

Residents living in these areas were urged to stay inside and away from windows until the all clear was given.

A twister was not detected.

