FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cracks found in the Broward County Courthouse have led to closures of the top three floors of the building.

Floors 18 through 20 of the federal building in Fort Lauderdale are off-limits.

Inspectors found cracks last week which engineers are now evaluating.

The rest of the building is still operational.

Employees and other people are free to enter and conduct business.

